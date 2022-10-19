Welcome to Midnight Mania!

When Movsar Evloev was forced to withdraw from his scheduled main event against Bryce Mitchell, Ilia Topuria was immediately selected by fans as the potential replacement. The two quickly began jawing at one another, but unfortunately, it appears as if UFC has moved in another direction. Instead of fighting Mitchell on Nov. 11, Setanta Sports report that Topuria will instead battle Featherweight veteran Dan Ige on Dec. 17 at a “Fight Night” event inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The reason for the switch up? Though contracts are not yet signed, Topuria discussed all the changes on his Instagram. Per “El Matador,” weight was the primary issue. He couldn’t make 145-pounds on such short-notice, he offered to fight Mitchell at Lightweight, but “Thug Nasty” declined, and UFC was unwilling to push the match up back so that Topuria could cut to Featherweight.

Instead, Ige will be his dance partner in December.

Undefeated (12-0) as a professional, Topuria has stormed out the gate to start his UFC career, winning four straight fights including a trio of knockouts. The jiu-jitsu specialist has real power in his hands, and after a one-off at Lightweight, Topuria will look to break into the Featherweight rankings by taking out Ige.

Dan Ige (15-6) is the tenth-ranked Featherweight contender. Times have been tough, however, as Ige has lost his last three to a murder’s row of competition. The ultra tough Hawaiian is definitely in need of a win, but he’s still a highly respected member of the 145-pound roster.

Any predictions on who gets their hand raised?

Insomnia

Cub Swanson reacts to a tough loss:

Good for Bobby Nash to bounce back from a tough end to his UFC stint.

Former UFC fighter Bobby Nash — who is 4-0 since parting ways with the promotion — has signed an exclusive, multi-fight deal with Bellator, per sources. The hope is he’ll make his Bellator debut at the end of the year, or early next year. Story coming to MMA Fighting soon. — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) October 17, 2022

Thankfully it’s not one of the more high profile bouts of the evening, but UFC 280 lost a fight.

One less for #UFC280. Yamato Nishikawa is apparently still under contract with another promotion. Therefore he can not fight against Magomed Mustafaev. That fight is off. (per @ILazorin) pic.twitter.com/0kZWrlGxpl — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) October 18, 2022

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev is probably my favorite main event of the year.

Li Jingliang is ready for a fight.

This is how ACLs are sacrificed.

Lando Vannata is heading back to Lightweight after a 1-1 run at 145 lbs.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Left-right-left-right repeat does work sometimes!

Between the spin kicks and left hooks, some consistently punishing body work from Osaki in this clip.

Kazuki Osaki is victorious! pic.twitter.com/L05nqtsqNL — Kick Videos (@KickVideos) October 15, 2022

Big guys in a tiny boxing ring is a quick recipe for violence.

Aleksander Emelianenko got his rematch with Datsik at Hardcore Boxing conference. Vyacheslav was NOT playing pic.twitter.com/GihSNA1nEX — Matysek (@Matysek88) October 17, 2022

