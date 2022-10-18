UFC 280 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Sorry Charlie, but lightweight division ‘belongs to Dagestan’

Brazil is out, Dagestan is in.

That’s assuming lightweight contender Islam Makhachev can steamroll former champion Charles Oliveira when they collide in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev hopes to pick up where Khabib Nurmagomedov left off.

“This legacy is an incredible thing, I don’t think ever in the history have two fighters from the same gym get the lightweight title almost one after the other one,” manager Rizvan Magomedov told the “Embedded” cameras. “After Khabib retired, Islam Makhachev was one of the favorite students of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. I truly believe the lightweight division belongs to Dagestan guys. I know there is some other young and hungry beast in this gym and other gyms who are gonna keep this threat and grab the title even after Islam will retire.”

