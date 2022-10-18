 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kamaru Usman fans relive Leon Edwards nightmare as ‘Rocky’ destroys punch machine with devastating high kick

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards made the trip to “Fight Island” for the upcoming UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

LIVE! Watch UFC 280 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER LIGHTWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022, featuring a highly anticipated match up for the vacant 155-pound title between former division kingpin, Charles Oliveira, against Islam Makhachev, who enter “Fight Island” with a combined 21-fight unbeaten run. In UFC 280’s ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former two-time division roost-ruler, T.J. Dillashaw. Last, and certainly not least, former 135-pound champion, Petr Yan, will lock horns with superstar in the making, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

When he’s not busy training alongside reigning bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling, who battles former champion TJ Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-main event, “Rocky” can be seen partaking in some of the fan-friendly fight week activities.

Like the UFC “Striking Challenge.”

Designed like the punch machine at the local bar or arcade, the idea is to smash the bag as hard as possible to achieve a high score. Edwards registered 935 with a perfectly-executed high kick, which no doubt had Kamaru Usman fans reliving their UFC 278 nightmare.

A “Rocky” head kick sent “The Nigerian Nightmare” to the shadow realm.

No word yet on when the promotion will book a third meeting between the pair, but with the score tied one apiece, it seems like the right fight to make. UFC just has to nail down its location and make sure the champ is happy with his purse and then we’re off to the races.

For more UFC 280 fight week news and notes click here.

In This Stream

UFC 278 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Usman vs. Edwards 2

View all 92 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania