Kamaru Usman fans relive Leon Edwards nightmare as ‘Rocky’ destroys punch machine with devastating high kick

Newly-crowned UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards made the trip to “Fight Island” for the upcoming UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

When he’s not busy training alongside reigning bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling, who battles former champion TJ Dillashaw in the UFC 280 co-main event, “Rocky” can be seen partaking in some of the fan-friendly fight week activities.

Like the UFC “Striking Challenge.”

Designed like the punch machine at the local bar or arcade, the idea is to smash the bag as hard as possible to achieve a high score. Edwards registered 935 with a perfectly-executed high kick, which no doubt had Kamaru Usman fans reliving their UFC 278 nightmare.

A “Rocky” head kick sent “The Nigerian Nightmare” to the shadow realm.

No word yet on when the promotion will book a third meeting between the pair, but with the score tied one apiece, it seems like the right fight to make. UFC just has to nail down its location and make sure the champ is happy with his purse and then we’re off to the races.

