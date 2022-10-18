 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 280 PPV buys ‘trending off the charts’ according to Dana White — ‘We are crushing this event’

By Jesse Holland
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 6 Week 9 Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 280 is still a few days away but the pay-per-view (PPV) buys are already rolling in en masse, thanks to a must-see main event between former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and streaking 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev, who compete for the vacant strap this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

That’s according to UFC President Dana White.

“This thing is trending off the charts already,” White told Barstool Sports. “It actually started on Saturday. My analytics guy hit me up and said, ‘we are crushing this event’ on pre-buys on Saturday, how about that? You couldn’t ask for a better main event. Two of the baddest dudes in the world in that weight class, in their prime, facing off for the title.”

The winner of Oliveira vs. Makhachev is likely to defend the lightweight title against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who cleaned out the 145-pound weight class and flew to Abu Dhabi to be on standby for the main event. Primarily because Oliveira has a history of weight-cutting struggles, which led to the loss of his title last May.

