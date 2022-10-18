 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Dana White confirms winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley will receive title shot

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 280: Press Conference

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

In case anyone was uncertain, the stakes at UFC 280 are pretty damn high! Well, maybe not for Beneil Dariush, who cannot earn a title shot even if he extends his win streak to eight. Otherwise, however, the Lightweight title will find a new home, and a Bantamweight clash between TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling will decide the future of 135-pound gold.

Elsewhere on the main card, former Bantamweight champion Petr Yan will square off opposite rising star Sean O’Malley. It’s a huge step up for the No. 12-ranked O’Malley, and earlier today, UFC President Dana White revealed to Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports that the winner of the bout would receive a Bantamweight title shot (h/t Cole Shelton).

White’s announcements echos O’Malley’s words prior to this. “Suga” has been adamant that he’s just one more win away from the title shot, even considering his most recent result is a controversial “No Contest.”

“I was trying to be humble, but you’re absolutely right. I f—kiing beat Petr, I’m going to be the champ, I’m going to fight for the belt,” O’Malley said on Bisping’s YouTube channel. “That’s what everyone wants. The UFC needs a champion like me. So yeah, you’re 100 percent right. I go out there and starch Petr, he face plants on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi, on a massive card, you’re pretty accurate in saying I’ll get the title shot. Especially with Aljo and T.J. being on that card.”

It’s also worth considering that the favorite Yan could win. He just fought Aljamain Sterling in April, so it would be interesting to see if White upheld his promise if that trilogy bout came up so quickly. Otherwise, a potential Dillashaw vs. Yan title fight could be major fireworks, so no obstacle there.

We’ll have to see how it all shakes out after Saturday night.

Insomnia

One hell of a photo:

I’m going to keep it real, I’ve been friends with Cody Garbrandt for like eight years and had no idea he was a Post Malone fan until this clip.

There have been lots of fighter pay complaints recently, but Welterweight Jake Matthews is not among the unhappy parties.

A story in two tweets:

You may not like it, but this is what peak MMA performance looks like.

Sparring with Ciryl Gane is a tough gig, good luck getting by those kicks as a smaller training partner!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

UFC veteran Henrique da Silva has a penchant for comeback wins, and he pulled off a big one over the weekend.

Neither man was in there looking to waste time.

It’s been a little while since we’ve had a front snap kick to the belly finish on here. Painful!

Random Land

Trick shot!

Midnight Music: R&B, 2017

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

