UFC fighters no longer allowed to bet on fights after Code of Conduct update

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has put a halt to fighters gambling on the events.

Per MMA Fighting, UFC Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, announced an update to their athlete Code of Conduct policy via a memo today (Mon., Oct. 17, 2022). In the update, it’s stated that UFC fighters are now prohibited from placing betting wagers on fights inside the world-famous Octagon.

Additionally, the prohibition extends as far as coaches and family members. The full memo from Campbell can be read below:

From: Hunter Campbell, UFC Chief Business Officer To: All Athletes and Managers We are writing to advise you of a change to the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy to which each UFC athlete subscribes under our Promotion Agreement and/or Ancillary Rights Agreement. As you know, the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy requires UFC’s contracted athletes to act in a legal, ethical, and responsible manner and avoid conduct detrimental to the integrity of the UFC organization. In light of clear direction that we have received from regulators responsible for the regulated sports betting industry in the United States, we are compelled at this time to recognize in the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy certain restrictions relating to wagering by our athletes, members of their teams and certain others. As you may already be aware, most states in which regulated sports betting is conducted prohibit athletes from wagering on promotions or events with which they are affiliated. Many states also extend this prohibition to the athletes’ training teams, family members and others that have access to “inside information” relating to the athletes and their events. In some instances, violations of these prohibitions could result in criminal charges. The UFC’s contracted athletes are not exempt from these prohibitions, which state legislators and regulators have implemented for the purpose of maintaining the integrity of our sport. In order to assist our athletes in understanding their obligations under the laws of the majority of states in which sports betting is permitted, and in further support of these integrity measures, UFC has incorporated a wagering prohibition into the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy expressly prohibiting athletes from wagering on any UFC match. We have also provided some additional information to assist athletes determining the potential scope of state-imposed wagering restrictions on others. Note: This policy does not prohibit UFC athletes from entering into sponsorship agreements with sports betting companies. UFC athletes may continue to pursue such sponsorships in accordance with applicable law. We appreciate your dedication to our sport and your efforts to ensure its integrity. If you have any questions about the UFC Athlete Conduct Policy, you may contact me. Please click here to review the full code of conduct, including new amendment on wagering. Thank you.

Several fighters have come out over the years to reveal their interest in gambling on the sport they’ve made their names in. Recently retired Welterweight, James Krause, has shared that he’s made more money off gambling on mixed martial arts (MMA) than anything else he does. Middleweight contender, Derek Brunson, has also taken to social media to show off some of his big wins over the years.

Vegas hating . 209 !!!! Let’s get this money . Stockton slap #UFC279 pic.twitter.com/F6IQruT4Tj — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 8, 2022

In some other notable cases, former UFC Featherweight, Justin Jaynes, infamously bet his entire fight person on himself to win his final fight in the promotion against Charles Rosa in June 2021. Unfortunately for Jaynes, he came up short via split decision and departed the promotion soon after.