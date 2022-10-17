Aljamain Sterling training alongside ‘fellow Jamaican’ Leon Edwards in UFC 280 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1)

Aljamain Sterling is putting in work ahead of his UFC 280 bantamweight title defense against former champion TJ Dillashaw, which takes place this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) in the “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” co-main event from Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

And “Funk Master” got a little unexpected inspiration in the process.

“It’s cool as hell just to have [welterweight champion] Leon (Edwards) down here in the room, it was very unexpected, I didn’t even know he was gonna be here,” Sterling said on Episode 1 of the UFC 280 “Embedded” video blog. “I think the energy just feeds of each other, it's good to have those good, positive vibes around you.”

Edwards is expected to have his own title defense at some point next March.

UFC 280 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and streaking 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev. In addition, former bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan returns to battle 135-pound fan favorite Sean O’Malley, with the winner possibly earning first crack at the winner of Sterling vs. Dillashaw.

