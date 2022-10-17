 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aljamain Sterling training alongside ‘fellow Jamaican’ Leon Edwards in UFC 280 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1)

“My fellow Jamaican, I’m looking forward to the fight. Let’s go, let’s get it.” —Leon Edwards

By Jesse Holland
Aljamain Sterling is putting in work ahead of his UFC 280 bantamweight title defense against former champion TJ Dillashaw, which takes place this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) in the “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” co-main event from Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

And “Funk Master” got a little unexpected inspiration in the process.

“It’s cool as hell just to have [welterweight champion] Leon (Edwards) down here in the room, it was very unexpected, I didn’t even know he was gonna be here,” Sterling said on Episode 1 of the UFC 280 “Embedded” video blog. “I think the energy just feeds of each other, it's good to have those good, positive vibes around you.”

Edwards is expected to have his own title defense at some point next March.

UFC 280 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and streaking 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev. In addition, former bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan returns to battle 135-pound fan favorite Sean O’Malley, with the winner possibly earning first crack at the winner of Sterling vs. Dillashaw.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 280 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 12 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

For the rest of the UFC 280 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

