Awkward! Watch Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira cross paths at UFC 280 hotel (Video)

By Jesse Holland
In the old days you had “shirts vs. skins” but for UFC 280 it looks like we’ll have “blondes vs. beards.” I guess it’s a show of solidarity to look exactly like the fighter you’re representing though I can’t help but wonder if Charles Oliveira and Co. forgot about Dre.

And Joseph Benavidez.

BLOCKBUSTER LIGHTWEIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat., Oct. 22, 2022, featuring a highly anticipated match up for the vacant 155-pound title between former division kingpin, Charles Oliveira, against Islam Makhachev, who enter “Fight Island” with a combined 21-fight unbeaten run. In UFC 280’s ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling defends his title against former two-time division roost-ruler, T.J. Dillashaw. Last, and certainly not least, former 135-pound champion, Petr Yan, will lock horns with superstar in the making, “Sugar” Sean O’Malley.

Oliveira will try to reclaim the title he lost on the scale when he collides with top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi.

Like most events, the promotion is forced to squeeze its fighters — and their respective teams — into one hotel, which means sooner or later opposing forces will end up face-to-face, regardless of whether or not they’re booked to compete.

Just remember to hide the hand sanitizer.

Team Oliveira and Team Makhachev crossed paths ahead of UFC 280 but both sides kept their composure and nothing dramatic happened. That said, there has been too much trash talk (from both sides) to expect this truce to last until fight night.

War is coming.

