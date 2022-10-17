Joe Rogan replaced by Paul Felder at UFC 280 commentary table

Joe Rogan is out, Paul Felder is in.

“The Irish Dragon” will handle one half of the color commentary for the upcoming UFC 280 “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik and fellow fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier, according to MMA Junkie.

Rogan does not leave typically leave the country for international PPV events.

Fight fans are accustomed to the trio of Anik, Cormier and Rogan on PPV cards but Felder is no stranger to broadcast duties, Like retired middleweight Michael Bisping, the former lightweight contender is a regular voice on the promotion's “Fight Night” cards.

The action gets underway this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 280 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira, who lost his division crown during a botched weigh in, and streaking 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev, who will no doubt have retired lightweight deity Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.

In the UFC 280 co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will put his 135-pound strap on the line against former division titleholder TJ Dillashaw. The winner of that five-round affair could be paired off with the winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, who collide on the UFC 280 PPV main card.

