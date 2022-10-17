Watch Countdown to UFC 280 video for ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ PPV on Oct. 22

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from the upcoming UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Watch the official “Countdown to UFC 280” video preview above.

UFC 280 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight between former champion Charles Oliveira, who lost his division crown during a botched weigh in, and streaking 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev, who will no doubt have retired lightweight deity Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.

In the UFC 280 co-main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will put his 135-pound strap on the line against former division titleholder TJ Dillashaw. The winner of that five-round affair could be paired off with the winner of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, who collide on the UFC 280 PPV main card.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 280 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ESPN+/ESPNews at 12 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

