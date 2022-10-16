Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO) made a memorable return to the boxing ring last night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) live on FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as “Bronze Bomber” demolished Swedish veteran Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO) with a brutal first-round knockout.
Wilder hasn’t fought since his second-straight loss to Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2021 so it took a few exchanges for the former champion to get going. When he did, Wilder was able to find a home for a massive right hand counter in the corner of the ring that sent Helenius into another dimension. It was quite impressive, especially for a guy who hasn’t scored a knockout since 2019.
Check out the full fight video highlights below:
Main event time! @helenius_robert is here!— FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 16, 2022
Buy #WilderHelenius now on the Fox Sports app or at https://t.co/3Zu1Q7tJUe pic.twitter.com/oCEamh8r6C
Now here comes the @BronzeBomber, Deontae Wilder for #WilderHelenius— FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 16, 2022
Buy now on the Fox Sports app or at https://t.co/3Zu1Q7cGSe pic.twitter.com/fZJ5MZABdv
WHAT A KNOCKOUT BY WILDER pic.twitter.com/NRE6BhZNmJ— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 16, 2022
DEONTAY WILDER PUTS HELENIUS TO SLEEP IN THE FIRST ROUND pic.twitter.com/w4g71M9lBl— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2022
The winner of tonight's main event: Deontay Wilder!@BronzeBomber x @premierboxing pic.twitter.com/OgNmg2GA3c— FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 16, 2022
In addition to Wilder’s main event finish, the PPV card also featured the return of former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KO), who was coming off a TKO loss to Canelo Alvarez back in Nov. 2021. Plant was matched up against veteran Anthony Dirrell (34-3, 25 KO) and left nothing to the imagination. “Sweethands” ended the co-main event fight in the ninth round with a devastating upper cut that sent Dirrell crashing to the canvas.
Check out the full fight video highlights below:
Plant and Dirrell going back and forth here in round 2!— FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 16, 2022
To watch the rest of #WilderHelenius, order on the Fox Sports app or at https://t.co/3Zu1Q7cGSe so you don't miss any of the action! pic.twitter.com/cd8HgMquZ5
¯\_(ツ)_/¯— FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 16, 2022
To watch the rest of #WilderHelenius, order on the Fox Sports app or at https://t.co/3Zu1Q7cGSe so you don't miss any of the action! pic.twitter.com/MgPZyQwrzC
PERFECT COUNTER @SweetHandsPlant #WilderHelenius ( @premierboxing) pic.twitter.com/nWIAGn9OfH— ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 16, 2022
A one shot knockout from Caleb Plant closes the show in the 9th round. #WilderHelenius— FITE (@FiteTV) October 16, 2022
OMG! pic.twitter.com/ACYEhLwpuo
oof pic.twitter.com/lzJTtJ05H8— fire mma (@firemmatweets) October 16, 2022
The ref was having none of Caleb Plant’s disrespect pic.twitter.com/JBk2TOboyX— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 16, 2022
The winner by way of knockout, @SweetHandsPlant!— FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) October 16, 2022
To watch the rest of #WilderHelenius, order on the Fox Sports app or at https://t.co/3Zu1Q7cGSe so you don't miss any of the action! pic.twitter.com/ck5x50q9vg
For complete ‘Wilder vs. Helenius’ results and coverage click here.
Loading comments...