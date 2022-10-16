 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Wilder vs. Helenius’ highlights: Deontay Wilder, Caleb Plant score devastating KO finishes

By Dan Hiergesell
Deontay Wilder v Robert Helenius Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO) made a memorable return to the boxing ring last night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) live on FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as “Bronze Bomber” demolished Swedish veteran Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO) with a brutal first-round knockout.

Wilder hasn’t fought since his second-straight loss to Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2021 so it took a few exchanges for the former champion to get going. When he did, Wilder was able to find a home for a massive right hand counter in the corner of the ring that sent Helenius into another dimension. It was quite impressive, especially for a guy who hasn’t scored a knockout since 2019.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

In addition to Wilder’s main event finish, the PPV card also featured the return of former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KO), who was coming off a TKO loss to Canelo Alvarez back in Nov. 2021. Plant was matched up against veteran Anthony Dirrell (34-3, 25 KO) and left nothing to the imagination. “Sweethands” ended the co-main event fight in the ninth round with a devastating upper cut that sent Dirrell crashing to the canvas.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete ‘Wilder vs. Helenius’ results and coverage click here.

