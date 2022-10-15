 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DAZN ‘X Series 002’ highlights: Jay Swingler stops Cherdleys early with massive knockout

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
Boxing in Sheffield - MF &amp; DAZN X: Series 002 Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The boxing ring played host to another round of social media slobberknockers earlier today (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at MF & DAZN: X Series 002 live on DAZN from inside Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The main event of the evening showcased a matchup between British YouTuber Jamie Michael “Jay” Swingler and American actor and YouTuber Cherdleys.

Swingler, who was the betting favorite for this main event matchup, wasted little time getting his hands going. Cherdleys was game to exchange leather, but it left him open for a variety of power shots. A final one-two combination by Swingler in the corner dropped Cherdleys and put an end to the lopsided headliner.

Check out the video highlights below:

The co-main event of the evening pitted American social media star Slim against YouTuber and BMX rider Ryan Taylor. Slim, who has showcased some serious skills inside of the boxing ring, dominated this affair. He scored a massive knockdown early in the fight and eventually walked away with the decision win.

Check out the highlights below:

In addition to the top two fights, the DAZN main card featured a matchup between YouTube gamer JMX and social media influencer Ginty. JMX looked the part from the opening bell and eventually scored a devastating knockout finish. Check out the highlights below:

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania