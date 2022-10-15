The boxing ring played host to another round of social media slobberknockers earlier today (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at MF & DAZN: X Series 002 live on DAZN from inside Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The main event of the evening showcased a matchup between British YouTuber Jamie Michael “Jay” Swingler and American actor and YouTuber Cherdleys.
Swingler, who was the betting favorite for this main event matchup, wasted little time getting his hands going. Cherdleys was game to exchange leather, but it left him open for a variety of power shots. A final one-two combination by Swingler in the corner dropped Cherdleys and put an end to the lopsided headliner.
Check out the video highlights below:
Here comes Cherdleys #SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/26UXT7vWru— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022
@JaySwingler means business#SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/WYokADQLvb— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022
OMG @JaySwingler ENDS IT EARLY #SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/Ivix1KRi3o— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022
It had to be @JaySwingler #SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/FgqB8Noke6
The co-main event of the evening pitted American social media star Slim against YouTuber and BMX rider Ryan Taylor. Slim, who has showcased some serious skills inside of the boxing ring, dominated this affair. He scored a massive knockdown early in the fight and eventually walked away with the decision win.
Check out the highlights below:
@SlimmySlim94 walks out in style#SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/7y6RfF3nqi— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022
Slim with the vicious knockdown #SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/kWvRQEKMVY— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022
Slim picks up another victory #SwinglerCherdleys | @SlimmySlim94 pic.twitter.com/L3ShrcoM8i— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022
"NOBODY WOULD TAKE THESE KIND OF SHOTS!"— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022
@SlimmySlim94 shows all the respect after his W against @ryantaylorbmx #SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/lZdOHlcOR5
In addition to the top two fights, the DAZN main card featured a matchup between YouTube gamer JMX and social media influencer Ginty. JMX looked the part from the opening bell and eventually scored a devastating knockout finish. Check out the highlights below:
JMX AND GINTY TRADE KNOCKDOWNS #SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/gz4DOK2PT3— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022
The commentary team's reaction to Ginty's knockdown #SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/IZ9q9XG5Mf— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022
This angle of the @JMXFifa KO #SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/hDwwNF4WuO— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022
Not long after winning his fight, @JMXFifa is already thinking about his next one #SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/M7l0YdOKcR— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022
