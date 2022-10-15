The boxing ring played host to another round of social media slobberknockers earlier today (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at MF & DAZN: X Series 002 live on DAZN from inside Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England. The main event of the evening showcased a matchup between British YouTuber Jamie Michael “Jay” Swingler and American actor and YouTuber Cherdleys.

Swingler, who was the betting favorite for this main event matchup, wasted little time getting his hands going. Cherdleys was game to exchange leather, but it left him open for a variety of power shots. A final one-two combination by Swingler in the corner dropped Cherdleys and put an end to the lopsided headliner.

Check out the video highlights below:

The co-main event of the evening pitted American social media star Slim against YouTuber and BMX rider Ryan Taylor. Slim, who has showcased some serious skills inside of the boxing ring, dominated this affair. He scored a massive knockdown early in the fight and eventually walked away with the decision win.

Check out the highlights below:

"NOBODY WOULD TAKE THESE KIND OF SHOTS!"



@SlimmySlim94 shows all the respect after his W against @ryantaylorbmx #SwinglerCherdleys pic.twitter.com/lZdOHlcOR5 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 15, 2022

In addition to the top two fights, the DAZN main card featured a matchup between YouTube gamer JMX and social media influencer Ginty. JMX looked the part from the opening bell and eventually scored a devastating knockout finish. Check out the highlights below: