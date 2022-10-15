Alexa Grasso pushed her women’s flyweight record to 4-0 with a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo last night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) in the main event at UFC Vegas 62 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to the women’s headliner, UFC Vegas 62 produced a worthy list of finishes and memorable battles. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:

Welterweight prospect Pete Rodriguez put a stop to part-time fighter Mike Jackson with a gnarly knee knockout in the first round (watch HERE)

Undefeated flyweight sensation Tatsuro Taira earned his first Octagon stoppage with a submission finish over the battle-tested CJ Vergara

Joanderson Brito added to his featherweight highlight-reel with a first-round submission finish over UFC newcomer Lucas Alexander (highlights HERE)

Light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield put a brutal stop to veteran Misha Cirkunov with a blistering first-round knockout

Dusko Todorovic returned to the middleweight win column with an impressive comeback TKO win over Jordan Wright (watch HERE)

Veteran fighter Cub Swanson saw his bantamweight debut go up in flames courtesy of a Jonathan Martinez leg kick TKO

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 62 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Dusko Todorovic vs. Jordan Wright

Performance of the Night: Tatsuro Taira

Performance of the Night: Jonathan Martinez

