Alexa Grasso pushed her women’s flyweight record to 4-0 with a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo last night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) in the main event at UFC Vegas 62 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In addition to the women’s headliner, UFC Vegas 62 produced a worthy list of finishes and memorable battles. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most:
- Welterweight prospect Pete Rodriguez put a stop to part-time fighter Mike Jackson with a gnarly knee knockout in the first round (watch HERE)
- Undefeated flyweight sensation Tatsuro Taira earned his first Octagon stoppage with a submission finish over the battle-tested CJ Vergara
- Joanderson Brito added to his featherweight highlight-reel with a first-round submission finish over UFC newcomer Lucas Alexander (highlights HERE)
- Light heavyweight contender Alonzo Menifield put a brutal stop to veteran Misha Cirkunov with a blistering first-round knockout
- Dusko Todorovic returned to the middleweight win column with an impressive comeback TKO win over Jordan Wright (watch HERE)
- Veteran fighter Cub Swanson saw his bantamweight debut go up in flames courtesy of a Jonathan Martinez leg kick TKO
In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 62 bonus winners below:
- Fight of the Night: Dusko Todorovic vs. Jordan Wright
- Performance of the Night: Tatsuro Taira
- Performance of the Night: Jonathan Martinez
For complete UFC Vegas 62 results and coverage click here.
Loading comments...