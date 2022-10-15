 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 62 highlights: Alonzo Menifield destroys Misha Cirkunov with first-round KO

By Dan Hiergesell
Alonzo Menifield captured one of the biggest wins of his professional career earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the light heavyweight powerhouse stopped veteran Misha Cirkunov with a first-round knockout (punches).

Menifield, who was the betting favorite for this main card opener, looked to land his patented right hand in the early going. Cirkunov did well to avoid any big damage and even changed levels a few times to keep Menifield honest. Unfortunately for Cirkunov, Menifield’s power lasted longer than just a minute. During a wild exchange inside Menifield landed a nasty right upper cut that instantly put Misha down for the count. A few follow-up shots weren’t needed, but Menifield wanted to put an exclamation on his memorable performance.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Menifield, 34, was coming off a blistering TKO finish over Askar Mozharov back in June so this win should push him even closer to the light heavyweight top 15. The former Contender Series standout has always possessed this type of stopping power, but it’s been the rest of his game that needs to follow suit.

