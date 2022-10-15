Dusko Todorovic pulled off an impressive comeback finish earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the middleweight contender stopped Jordan Wright with a second-round TKO (punches and elbows).

Wright was in command from the opening bell by utilizing a strong wrestling game and top control. “Beverly Hills Ninja” completely dominated the first five minutes, but Todorovic flipped the script once the second round started. Todorovic unloaded every he had in the tank and started to wilt Wright on the feet. After gaining full mount on a tired Wright, Todorovic unleashed heavy elbows and punches to put the finishing touches on his comeback stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Todorovic, 28, was coming off a knockout loss to Chidi Njokuani back in May so this win was needed for his middleweight stock. The Serbian striker is just 3-3 since entering the promotion back in 2020, but Todorovic has shown vast improvements over his last few outings and remains a name to watch at 185 pounds.

