The Mike Jackson experiment may finally be over.

The part-time mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter made his return to the Octagon earlier today (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, only to get absolutely steamrolled by a Pete Rodriguez first-round knockout (knee).

Rodriguez, who was a massive betting favorite, took his time in the early going to line up his shots. After temporarily dropping Jackson with a right hook to the body Rodriguez pushed the pace on the feet. He caught Jackson with a few hard shots and backed him into the cage. As Jackson was trying to avoid the next attack he positioned himself right in front of Rodriguez’s knee and that was it.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Rodriguez, 25, fell short in his UFC debut back in January but completely redeemed himself in this outing. The welterweight prospect was expected to win this matchup against Jackson, although nobody thought he’d produce a highlight-reel finish quite like this one.

