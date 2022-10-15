Rising featherweight prospect Joanderson Brito scored another impressive finish earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian stopped Octagon newcomer Lucas Alexander with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Brito was the betting favorite entering this fight and took control right off the bat. He closed the distance on the feet and really didn’t allow Alexander to do much of anything. After gaining back control in the standing position Brito was able to sink his arms under the chin and crank for the early stoppage just over two minutes into the first.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Brito, 27, was coming off a spectacular TKO finish over veteran Andre Fili back in April so this victory pushes the Brazilian even further up the 145-pound ladder. After his submission win, Brito called out featherweight contender Dan Ige for a showdown in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Sounds like a good matchup to make.

