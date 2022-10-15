Flyweight title contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will collide in the UFC Vegas 62 five-round main event TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the winner earning a potential 125-pound title shot.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

“My goals for 2022 are to win all my fights in a blunt way to meet all requirements to be in line for a title shot,” the 29 year-old Grasso recently told MMAmania.com. “I’m not the matchmaker, but I hope to be pretty close to it after this next fight!”

