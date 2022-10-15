 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 62 main event

By Jesse Holland
Flyweight title contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will collide in the UFC Vegas 62 five-round main event TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the winner earning a potential 125-pound title shot.

FLYWEIGHT FRACAS! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., Oct. 15, 2022, with an intriguing women’s Flyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5-ranked Alexa Grasso and No. 6-seeded Viviane Araujo look to make a statement in their first-ever UFC main event. In UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event, all-action Bantamweight veterans collide as Cub Swanson faces Jonathan Martinez inside the Octagon.

“My goals for 2022 are to win all my fights in a blunt way to meet all requirements to be in line for a title shot,” the 29 year-old Grasso recently told MMAmania.com. “I’m not the matchmaker, but I hope to be pretty close to it after this next fight!”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 62 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 62 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Grasso vs. Araujo” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

