Jonathan Martinez and Cub Swanson squared off in a Bantamweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a strong showing, Martinez stopped his foe in the second.

Swanson began the fight with linear attacks, looking to jam Martinez’s lead leg. Martinez released a few powerful left kicks before the duo tied up in the clinch briefly. Back in the center, Swanson was aggressive with his combinations and scored a takedown. It didn’t take long for Martinez to reverse, however, then the two were back on their feet.

The exchanges there were chaotic. Both men were landing big shots, but Martinez’s heavy left kick was really wearing on “Killer Cub.” Near the end of the round, Swanson hit the canvas under a Martinez flurry and massive knee, just barely hanging on until the bell thanks to some generosity form referee Herb Dean.

Swanson opened the second with volume, but it was clear that Martinez’s shots were simply hurting him more. Within a minute, Swanson hit the canvas yet again, though he was better able to defend himself this time around. Slowly, Martinez advanced position into mount, but Swanson did well to avoid any major damage until he worked back to his feet. Once there, Swanson kept firing his right hand, and he created some solid connections.

Unfortunately, Martinez’s left leg was too powerful. He floored his opponent twice with inside low kicks, and Swanson looked really unstable on his feet. One more low kick spun Swanson to the canvas, and a few big follow ups forced referee intervention.

Martinez’s Southpaw left kick is no joke! Yet again, it was the most significant weapon of the night, destroying Swanson’s base and earning him another finish victory. As for Swanson, it’s a rough start to his new Bantamweight career.

Result: Martinez defeats Swanson via knockout

