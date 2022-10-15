Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo squared off in a women’s Flyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) at UFC Vegas 62 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. After 25 competitive minutes, Grasso was named the victor.

Araujo opened the fight popping the jab, but she quickly walked into a right hand. The Brazilian really seemed to be looking for her left hook, and she started finding some success with her low kicks. Grasso’s hands were sharper, but neither woman was really taking over the exchanges halfway through the round. Grasso saw the first takedown attempt of the night coming and stuffed it easily. She also started digging her own low kicks. In the final 30 seconds of the round, Araujo timed a takedown well, but Grasso popped right back up to conclude a very close round.

The exchanges heated up into the second round. Araujo pushed forward more heavily, landing but also taking heavy counters. Araujo finally started targeting the body after mostly head-hunting, which helped her set up a clean double leg shot. She jumped into side control quickly. Grasso recovered guard and eventually worked back up without taking any major shots, but she spent a lot of the round on her back. Still, she managed to land some solid rights, though Araujo landed one more takedown before the bell.

The pace slowed a bit into the third. Grasso did well with straight shots to the mid-section. Araujo didn’t appear fatigued, but her volume was dropping off, allowing Grasso to control more of the exchanges. It was also strange to see Araujo back off the takedown, given that’s where she landed her best previous moments.

Araujo stepped heavier on the gas pedal in the fourth, and both women started the round landing heavy shots. Unlike the third, the volume battle was more even, and it was another really tight round as a result. Araujo mostly boxed, returning to the takedown late in the round without any real success.

The judges’ scorecards were anyone’s guess with just five minutes remaining. Unfortunately, the overall dynamic didn’t change much. Araujo kept pressing, eating counter shots as often as she landed. Grasso’s takedown defense remained strong, forcing the bout to remain standing till the final horn.

Ultimately, the judges awarded Grasso the unanimous decision victory. Most of these rounds were razor close, so it’s tough to be upset one way or another.

Result: Grasso defeats Araujo via decision

