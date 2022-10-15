Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO) will step back into the boxing ring for his first action in a year this evening (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) live on FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The former WBC heavyweight champion will be matched up against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO) in the headlining act.

This is an important showcase for Wilder to say the least. The knockout specialist is coming off back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury and hasn’t captured victory inside of the ring since a stoppage over Luis Ortiz in 2019. “Bronze Bomber” turns 37 years old later this month and desperately needs a win over Helenius to prove he’s still a major player in the heavyweight division.

If Wilder is able to return to the win column Saturday night it will set him up for a plethora of high-profile matchups. This includes current heavyweight standouts like Oleksandr Usyk, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Anthony Joshua. Wilder would fair well in any of those matchups. but the former WBC champion is more interested in a clash with Joshua than anything else.

“Joshua is the number one fight in the world for me,” said Wilder earlier this week (shown above).

Wilder, who is 2-2-1 in his last five trips to the ring, began his boxing career with a staggering 40-0 record. He currently has 41 knockouts to his name in 42 professional wins and is favored to finish Helenius later tonight on PPV. A win in that fashion would line Wilder up for a potential clash with Joshua — or any top heavyweight — sometime next year.

