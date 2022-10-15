Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO) will return to action later tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) live on FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as the former WBC heavyweight champion matches up against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO) for his first boxing match in one year.

Despite coming off back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury, Wilder is still a massive favorite to take out Helenius in his return to the ring. Wilder last competed in Oct. 2021 in his trilogy bout with “Gypsy King” and ended up going down in the 11th round.

Fresh off a lengthy break from action, “Bronze Bomber” will look to remind boxing fans of his dominance later tonight against Helenius. We’ve compiled all the ways to watch below so you don’t miss one second of action.

Start Time

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Main card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

“Prelims” card begins at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“Wilder vs. Helenius” PPV main card can be purchased through FITE.TV for a staggering $74.99.

Television Viewing

“Wilder vs. Helenius” PPV main card can also be viewed through the FITE.TV app via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox. Click HERE for details.

“Wilder vs. Helenius” early “Prelims” undercard will air live on Fox Sports 1.

Mobile Viewing

“Wilder vs. Helenius” PPV main card will also be accessible through the FITE.TV app via Android, Amazon Fire, and Apple. Click HERE for more information.

Fight Card Lineup

Main Card (FITE TV PPV, 9 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius

Super middleweight: Caleb Plant vs. Anthony Dirrell

Heavyweight: Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron

Bantamweight: Gary Antonio Russell vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez

Prelims (FS1, 7 p.m. ET)

Junior Middleweight: Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Limberth Ponce

Lightweight: Michel Rivera vs Jerry Perez

Heavyweight: Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Michael Coffie

