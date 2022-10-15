One of the best heavyweight boxers of the past 10 years will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) live on FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO) takes on veteran Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO) in his first action in over a year.

Wilder, who is regarded as one of the best heavyweight fighters on the planet today, is coming off back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury. Those matchups certainly helped raise Wilder’s stock and notoriety among casual fight fans, not to mention the large paychecks he received. But considering he was undefeated prior to his three meetings with Fury you better believe “Bronze Bomber” will be looking to get back into the win column this weekend.

Luckily for Wilder, the oddsmakers are pegging him to have a pretty easy night against Helenius. According to our friends over at Bet Online, Wilder is a -850 favorite to win the main event. That means you would have to be $850 on Wilder to win $100. Pretty sizeable odds to say the least, but that is the kind of respect Wilder is given when he’s not fighting someone named Tyson Fury.

Furthermore, Wilder is a -450 favorite to win by knockout, TKO, or disqualification. Considering “Bronze Bomber” has secured 41 career knockouts in 42 victories it’s safe to assume that he will win by knockout if he gets his hand raised. Two of Helenius’s three career losses have come by way of knockout so that bodes well for Wilder as well.

