Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius live stream results, full fight play-by-play updates

Welcome to the biggest boxing card of the weekend, Maniacs! It’s time for Heavyweight punching action as the “Bronze Bomber”, Deontay Wilder, takes on the “Nordic Nightmare” Robert Helenius, tonight (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) from inside the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Helenius might not be the biggest name stateside, but the man holds an excellent 31-3 record with good wins over names people might recognize like Derek Chisora and Andrew Kownacki. Wilder, of course, needs no introduction and is the obvious A-side of this match as he looks to regain his form after his back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.

Arguably, the co-main event is the best fight of the evening, if we’re being honest. Top super-middleweight Caleb Plant is looking to bounce back after his first loss (no shame in losing to Canelo Alvarez) and he’s facing the dangerous Anthony Dirrell, a man with 25 knockouts in his 34 wins.

Tune in tonight (and early into Sunday for many time zones) at 9 p.m. ET for the start of the card, or approximately midnight ET for the start of the main event. The card will stream live on FITE.tv, PPV.com, as well as FOX Sports pay-per-view (PPV) app.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the event below, starting with the undercard fights at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the main card broadcast at 12 a.m. ET (watch it on FITE.tv right here).

