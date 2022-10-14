Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KO) will make his awaited return to the boxing ring tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) live on FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., when “Bronze Bomber” takes on Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KO) in the main event.

Wilder, who is a massive betting favorite to not only defeat Helenius but knock him out, hasn’t competed since suffering his second-straight knockout loss at the hands of Tyson Fury back in Oct. 2021. Before that, Wilder lost to Fury via knockout back in Feb. 2020. That loss ended his 43-fight unbeaten streak.

Fresh off a one-year hiatus Wilder is ready to step back into the ring and remind the heavyweight division that’s he’s still one of the best in the world. It won’t be an overly-easy matchup for Wilder, though, as Helenius is a resurgent veteran who has already faced the likes of Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte in his professional career.

Ahead of tomorrow’s PPV matchup, Wilder and Helenius stepped on the scale for official weigh ins on Friday. They later came together for their final staredown before the two heavyweights try to knock each other out in front of a wild Brooklyn crowd.

Check out their official staredown video below and don’t miss the action this weekend as Wilder competes for the first time in one year.

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius final face-off ahead of tomorrow night…



[ ️ @PremierBoxing] pic.twitter.com/xD0IMoDMxd — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 14, 2022

