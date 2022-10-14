Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card, PPV price set for Oct. 29 boxing event

Wanna watch Jake Paul box Anderson Silva?

The Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) fight card will cost you $59.99, which is what boxing fans paid for “The Problem Child’s” last outing opposite Tyron Woodley back in late 2021. Unlike that cruiserweight rematch, “The Spider” is expected to provide a considerable test for the power-punching YouTube star.

And a considerable boost in PPV buys.

“I do think this will be the biggest pay-per-view (of my career),” Paul recently told MMA Junkie. “I would be happy with anywhere from 300-500,000, but I think it can get up anywhere to like 600 or 700,000, depending on how the fight week goes and the promotion and if ‘All Access’ performs well. I think this could be the biggest one for sure.”

The action gets underway on Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The five-fight lineup also includes a middleweight attraction pitting former UFC middleweight striker Uriah Hall against heavy-handed NFL import Le’Veon Bell, fresh off his knockout win over Adrian Peterson.

Main Event:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Showtime PPV Main Card:

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell

Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike Varshavski

