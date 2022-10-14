Kevin Holland has no interest in training alongside Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated Russian contender submitted “Trailblazer” in the first round at UFC 279 last month.

The past 30 days have been an up-and-down roller coaster ride for Holland to say the least. First, Holland faced Chimaev on short-notice at UFC 279 only to lose in just over two minutes. Following an announcement that he’s retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA) altogether Holland then signed on to fight Stephen Thompson at UFC Orlando this December.

After Chimaev defeated Holland last month “Borz” offered to train alongside “Trailblazer” to help work on his wrestling. If you’ve ever watched a Kevin Holland fight you know that wrestling is really his only big weakness. The rest of his game, including his striking and submissions kills, is good enough to contend with anyone in the welterweight top 15.

As you may have guessed, Holland wants nothing to do with Khamzat and a potential training session. Outside of the fact that Holland and Chimaev nearly came to blows at UFC 279’s pre-fight press conference “Trailblazer” only wants to roll with his own team.

“It’s more likely for the universe to change and we all look like cartoon characters. I’m not training with that guy. I don’t know what the f*ck he was thinking,” said Holland during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. “I guess because I asked him how many times a week they work wrestling. But hey, I’m just trying to steal the recipe for me and my guys. He shot a fast shot.

“It’s me and my team against the world. I’m not training with no other squads. I may stop in, say what’s up to some people I think are really cool, shout out to those boys out there at RVCA… But my squad is my squad. My team is my team,” Holland continued. “No thanks, whatsoever. There’s no thank you even involved. Just two middle fingers, but I ain’t gonna throw it up on Ariel Helwani’s show.”

Holland has trained alongside Daniel Cormier at American Kickboxing Academy to help improve his wrestling, but seemingly has no interest in working outside the box with someone like Chimaev. Sometimes you have to work with what you got, especially when you’re presented with an opportunity to train with the enemy.

Holland, 29, had won two in a row at welterweight before running into Khamzat at UFC 279. He will look to regain his momentum in the welterweight division with an enticing striking matchup opposite “Wonderboy” this December. We’re pretty certain Holland won’t be taken down in that fight.