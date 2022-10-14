Alexa Grasso vs Viviane Araujo staredown video from UFC Vegas 62 weigh ins

A top 10 tilt is set to close out #UFCVegas62 @AlexaGrasso vs @ViviAraujoMMA [ Prelims 4pm ET | Main Card 7pm ET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/eJleYiehjq

Flyweight title contenders Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 62 weigh ins on Friday, just one day in front of their 125-pound main event on Sat. night (Oct. 15, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Get complete UFC Vegas 62 weigh-in results and video here.

Grasso and Araujo were first to the scale and hit their respective marks without incident; however, not everyone was as disciplined. In fact, No. 4-ranked flyweight Askar Askarov never made it to the weigh ins and his fight against Brandon Royval has been scrapped.

The show must go on.

“My goals for 2022 are to win all my fights in a blunt way to meet all requirements to be in line for a title shot,” the 29 year-old Grasso recently told MMAmania.com. “I’m not the matchmaker, but I hope to be pretty close to it after this next fight!”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 62 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 62 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Grasso vs. Araujo” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.