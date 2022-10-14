Manny Pacquiao hologram staredown from DK Yoo boxing press conference (Video)

Manny Pacquiao is following in Floyd Mayweather’s footsteps with a special exhibition bout against YouTube celebrity DK Yoo, a six-round showdown that takes place under the Triller Fight Club banner on Dec. 10, 2022 at Seoul Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the homeless in the Philippines as well as families affected by the war in Ukraine.

Pacquiao and Yoo, both 43, came face-to-face at the conclusion of their pre-fight press conference on Thursday in Los Angeles, but “Pac Man” was unable to make the trip to “The City of Angels” so he was instead beamed in via hologram using a Proto Hologram box.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity and excited for the exhibition,” Pacquiao said (via Korea Times). ”The fight is real. We will try to knock each other out. That’s why we need to work hard.”

Their six-round bout will be contested at middleweight.