Live: UFC Vegas 62 early weigh ins video results | ‘Grasso vs. Araujo’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 62 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 125-pound showdown between Top 10 women’s flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Oct. 15, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a bantamweight co-headliner between Cub Swanson and Jonathan Martinez.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which recently lost the main card bout between Askar Askarov and Brandon Royval due to weight management issues (details here), all 22 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 62 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Grasso vs. Araujo” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 62 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 62 Main Card On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Alexa Grasso (125.5) vs. Viviane Araujo (126)

135 lbs.: Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Cub Swanson (135)

125 lbs.: Askar Askarov vs. Brandon Royval — CANCELED (details here)

185 lbs.: Dusko Todorovic (186) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

205 lbs.: Misha Cirkunov (206) vs. Alonzo Menifield (205.5)

135 lbs.: Brandon Davis (136) vs. Mana Martinez (136)

UFC Vegas 62 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Lucas Alexander (145.5) vs. Joanderson Brito (146)

185 lbs.: Jacob Malkoun (185.5) vs. Nick Maximov (185.5)

135 lbs.: Raphael Assuncao (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

115 lbs.: Sam Hughes (115) vs. Piera Rodriguez (115.5)

125 lbs.: Tatsuro Taira (126) vs. CJ Vergara (129*)

170 lbs.: Mike Jackson (170) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170.5)

*Missed weight, fined 30 percent of purse (payable to Taira)

