Wilder vs Helenius official weigh-in video stream, live results

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will collide with top-ranked division bruiser Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator this Sat. night (Oct. 15, 2022) atop the FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view (PPV) card live from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Watch “The Bronze Bomber” and “The Nordic Nightmare” weigh in LIVE from “The Empire State” beginning at 11 a.m. ET in the embedded video above. Expect post-weigh in staredowns to follow shortly thereafter.

In Sat. night’s co-main event, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant faces two-time WBC super middleweight kingpin Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC super middleweight title eliminator between 168-pound adversaries.

Official Wilder vs. Helenius” weigh-in results below:

Deontay Wilder: 214.50

Robert Helenius: 253.25

Caleb Plant: 167.25

Anthony Dirrell: 167.75

Carlos Negron: 244.50

Frank Sanchez: 247.75

Emmanuel Rodriguez: 117.75

Gary Antonio Russell: 116.50

The PPV card will also feature undefeated Cuban sensation Frank Sanchez battling Puerto Rican Olympian Carlos Negron in a 10-round heavyweight duel, while top bantamweight contenders Gary Antonio Russell and Emmanuel Rodriguez meet in a 12-round rematch.

