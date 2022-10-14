UFC Vegas 64 just lost its main event due to injury

With less than a month before the UFC Vegas 64 event, which takes place on Sat., Nov. 5, 2022, inside APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, the promotion will be forced to look for a new headlining act now that Movsar Evloev has withdrawn due to injury.

That’s according to ESPN Deportes.

No word yet on whether or not Bryce Mitchell will remain in the main event but early reports have Ilia Topuria volunteering to step in to face “Thug Nasty” on short notice. That said, nothing is official at this time and it remains a fluid situation.

Evloev (16-0) is currently ranked No. 13 at 145 pounds and was hoping to break into the featherweight Top 10 with a victory over the No. 9-ranked Mitchell. The only knock on the undefeated Russian is that he’s yet to score a finish in six trips to the Octagon.

Expect an announcement on the UFC Vegas 64 main event in the coming days. To see the revised UFC Vegas 64 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.