UFC boss Dana White re-teams with Lorenzo Fertitta to bring Slap Fighting to Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White is back in business with former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta, who jumped ship after selling his stake in the world’s largest fight promotion to Ari Emanuel and Endeavor back in summer 2016.

So what’s the next plan for world domination?

White and Fertitta, along with UFC COO Lawrence Epstein and The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) producer Craig Piligian, are looking to bring Slap Fighting to “Sin City” after being way too enamored with the talents of Russian “Dumpling” Vasilii Kamotskii.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) board is currently deliberating on whether or not Slap Fighting falls under its jurisdiction, so it could take some time before White and Co. fulfill their goal of bringing open hand slaps to the UFC Fight Pass digital network.

Until then, enjoy this brutal one-slap knockout from the Arnold Sports Festival.