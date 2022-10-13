Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira rematch official for UFC 282 on Dec. 10

Jiri Prochazka will make his first light heavyweight title defense against the man he stripped of the strap, Glover Teixeira, at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to John Morgan.

Prochazka (29-3-1) captured the crown with a thrilling, fifth-round submission finish over the well-traveled Brazilian in the UFC 275 headliner last June. The victory pushed “Denisa” to 3-0 under the UFC banner with three finishes.

As for Teixeira (33-8), his loss to Prochazka snapped a six-fight winning streak, one that included his title-winning performance over Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. The Brazilian turns 43 in just a few weeks but continues to perform well below his age.

The fact that UFC has not yet committed to a main or co-main event for a fight the magnitude of Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2, according to Ariel Helwani, is an indication that something much bigger may still be in the works for UFC 282, the last PPV of 2022.

Is it too much to ask for this?