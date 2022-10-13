Kevin Holland will follow blueprint laid by Anthony Pettis, knockout ‘Wonderboy’ at UFC Orlando

Welterweight motormouth Kevin Holland will make his Octagon return against former 170-pound title challenger Stephen Thompson in the UFC Orlando main event, set for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

It was a matchup magical enough to lure Holland from his short-lived retirement and “Trailblazer” is already billing their 170-pound showdown as “Kung Fu vs. Karate.” Unfortunately for “Wonderboy” fans, this one is likely to end with a Holland right hand.

Much like the one Anthony Pettis landed at UFC Fight Night 148.

“We’ve got Kung Fu vs. Karate, this is old school stuff. It’s fun. It’s very, very fun. I’m excited about this one,” Holland told The MMA Hour. “I don’t plan on going in there and shooting any takedowns against Wonderboy,” holland said. “To be 100 percent honest with you, I plan on knocking Wonderboy the fuck out. I think Wonderboy is a fantastic fighter, I think his style is wonderful, it’s his name, but that being said, Pettis was able to knock him out and I think I’m going to be able to knock him out. Pettis was able to find his chin and I think I’m going to be able to find his chin, and when I find his chin, I think I hit a little bit harder than Anthony Pettis.”

I’m sure “Jacare” would concur.

Holland (23-8, 1 NC) briefly retired after a demoralizing loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 earlier this year in Las Vegas, but the promotion was able to lure him back into action by pairing him off against Thompson, who also hates to be grappled.

Thompson (16-6-1) is coming off consecutive losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad and has not competed since last December. “Wonderboy” turns 40 in February but insists retirement is not an option at this stage of his career.

For more on the upcoming UFC Orlando event click here.