This Joe Rogan AI interview with Steve Jobs is fake ... it’s also terrifying

This is insane. The site https://t.co/RgFew0hZGD used AI to create a decent-sounding interview between Joe Rogan and Steve Jobs (one hilarious guff: it’s called the “Bro Jogan Experience”). Here’s a short clipping: pic.twitter.com/ChigNAHtrH

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who is now more popular for his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify than he is for his monthly pay-per-view shrieks, recently interviewed Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

A pretty impressive feat considering Jobs died back in late 2011.

The Rogan-Jobs interview was created by podcast.ai using artificial intelligence and it’s absolutely terrifying. Some parts are clunky and easy to distinguish from the real McCoy, but it represents what’s possible with a little polish.

How about another hit single from Elvis?

Along with deep fake technology, audio crafted using artificial intelligence can be weaponized via the media or politics and represents a problematic future for a society already plagued by misinformation.

On the plus side, this same technology will keep Darth Vader’s iconic voice alive for infinity (and beyond). Let’s just hope they leave this one in the vault for as long as possible.