Video: Cub Swanson channels inner-anger translator, has teammate speak for him at UFC Vegas 62 media day

Cub Swanson is resting his vocal cords before his return at UFC Vegas 62 this weekend (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022).

Today (Weds., Oct. 12, 2022) at the event’s media day, a dark-tinted sunglasses-wearing Swanson took the stage accompanied by his teammate and UFC Featherweight prospect, Dan Argueta. Instead of answering questions himself, Argueta did what felt like his best impersonation of the famous Key & Peele “Anger Translator” sketch.

“Today, we’re interviewing as a team,” Argueta said at UFC Vegas 62 media day. “Cub’s trying to relax his voice a little bit, he’s had a lot of phone calls and interviews to do. So I decided to fill in. He wanted to test me and he wanted to see if I answer everything correctly for him.”

Swanson’s co-main event bout against Jonathan Martinez on Saturday will be his debut in the Bantamweight division. The drop in divisions came as a surprise to most when shared by the Featherweight staple, having performed in vintage fashion his last time out against Darren Elkins in Dec. 2021 (watch highlights).

Argueta said that Swanson started his cut roughly four to five months prior to the bout. Argueta compared the cut to his own past ones at Bantamweight, sharing that Swanson seems better and happier than he’s ever been during the cut. The duo will find out if it all pays off on fight night.

