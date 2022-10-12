Leon Edwards believes eventual Conor McGregor fight ‘would be easy to make’

Leon Edwards has entered a whole new world of possibilities as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion.

The Brit will likely be running things back for a trilogy bout against Kamaru Usman in his first career title defense. In the meantime, Edwards has made clear his consistent interest in facing Jorge Masvidal after their backstage dust-up in March 2019. However, the grudge match has yet to come to fruition for one reason or another and both currently have opposite career trajectories.

Assuming Edwards gets past Usman again, Masvidal could be in a position by that time to have a shot at the title pondered by UFC. Then there’s always the possibility of Conor McGregor throwing a wrench into the plans, especially after recently stating his return will come at 170 pounds.

“Masvidal is one I definitely want to have, but because he keeps losing it’s difficult to make it make sense for the company,” Edwards told Sky Sports. “Even for the fans to sell it. I know it will probably sell as far as the backstory.

“Conor would be one that would be easy to make,” he added. “We’re managed by the same management team. But yeah, I think for me, whoever comes comes. If it’s the No. 1 contender then that’s what it is and if Masvidal can go out and get a big win then that’s a fight I want. I even said it, I’ll give him the belt before that though he doesn’t deserve it. I was acting off emotions. But whoever comes. The No. 1 contenders or the money fights, for me it doesn’t matter. I believe I’m the best and I’ve been saying I’m the best since [back] in the day.”

Edwards’ recent title win over Usman at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022 was one of the greatest comeback wins in mixed martial arts (MMA) history (watch highlights). The expectation is for the pair’s third encounter to take place in a big stadium somewhere in the United Kingdom.