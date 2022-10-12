UFC 280 odds: Volkanovski huge betting underdog against Makhachev — but not Oliveira

Reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has been flown to “Fight Island” to serve as backup for the upcoming UFC 280 lightweight main event, just in case former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira misses weight (again) or gets devoured by local lions.

Opponent Islam Makhachev, meanwhile, has a shaky pre-fight history of his own.

Hopefully the Oct. 22 pay-per-view (PPV) card goes off without a hitch, but should Volkanovski be needed to step in at the last minute, he’ll do so as the odds-on underdog, according to BetOnline.ag, but the difference in betting lines may surprise you.

Alexander Volkanovski: +300 (3/1)

Islam Makhachev: -400 (1/4)

Alexander Volkanovski: +120 (6/5)

Charles Oliveira: -140 (5/7)

Volkanovski (25-1) plans to make his way to the lightweight division at some point in 2023 after cleaning out the 145-pound weight class, a decision that may hinge on the promotion’s eagerness to pair him against top contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett.

“The Great” is currently ranked No. 1 on the pound-for-pound chart.

Oliveira (33-8, 1 NC) has won 11 straight with 10 nasty finishes along the way. Similarly, Makhachev (22-1) has captured 10 in a row and finished six of those opponents by way of knockout or submission. Either fighter would be a stiff test for the 5’6” Volkanovski.

Let’s just hope UFC 280 is not the event to prove it.