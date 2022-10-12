Lion king Charles Oliveira subs frisky feline in dangerous stunt ahead of UFC 280

Charles Oliveira is currently in Dubai preparing for his upcoming UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) title fight against top lightweight contender Islam Makhachev, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Oliveira appears to be making the most of his trip, though I’m not sure who thought it would be a good idea to let “Do Bronx” play with lions ahead of his Octagon return. At least Khabib Nurmagomedov was smart enough to muzzle his pet grizzly.

I know all the pet freaks and animal enthusiasts will shout me down and talk about how these animals are trained and docile, but just remember what happened to Roy Horn of “Siegfried & Roy” after more than 35 years of working with tigers.

The good news is that even if Oliveira gets turned into cat food at some point this week, the promotion has already pegged featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to take his place, much to the chagrin of lightweight contender Beneil Dariush.

“It could be an amazing fight, or it could be extremely boring,” lightweight contender Gaethje told MMA Fighting. “Makhachev probably wins by decision, but Oliveira’s been super impressive. I think whoever is hanging out on their back foot is going to lose. I don’t see Makhachev being on his back foot, and Charles is going to make it a point to not be on his back foot. But can Makhachev put him there? That’s going to be the biggest factor.”

