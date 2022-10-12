LOL! UFC’s Khamzat just got beat up by a bunch of teenagers

Here is UFC star Khamzat Chimaev playing the role of punching bag for Kadyrov’s teenage sons in Grozny today. pic.twitter.com/IbBSNYeLx1

Undefeated welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev, who also holds a perfect record at 185 pounds, is widely-regarded as one of the most dangerous fighters in MMA, thanks to his deadly combination of wrestling and knockout power.

But even the mighty “Borz” was overmatched against the teenage sons of Ramzan Kadyrov.

The Head of the Chechen Republic has been paying special attention to Chimaev over the last few years, even sending the three-time national wrestling champion — who was born in Chechnya but later migrated to Sweden — back to the motherland for “rehabilitation.”

Kadyrov also attended Chimaev’s wedding “in accordance with national traditions.”

I’m sure Chimaev, 28, was happy to roll over for Kadyrov’s sons, in much the same way he was willingly rag-dolled by the controversial leader back in May. Probably because it’s a bad idea to upset someone who opens concentration camps in their spare time.

Just ask this referee.