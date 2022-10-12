Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Tony Ferguson is trying to salvage what’s left of his UFC career with a recent move to welterweight, but former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov believes the clock has already run out on “El Cucuy.”

Ferguson, who lost his last four fights in the lightweight division, moved up to welterweight at UFC 279 this past September. “El Cucuy” ended up fighting Nate Diaz in the main event and lost by a fourth-round submission. The defeat extended Ferguson’s current losing streak to five, which is by far a career worse.

Nurmagomedov, who is a former UFC lightweight champion and current UFC Hall of Famer, is not Ferguson’s biggest fan. The two were scheduled to fight each other five times, but it never materialized for one reason or another. So when asked about Ferguson’s current misfortunes inside of the Octagon Khabib wasted little time putting “El Cucuy” out to pasture.

“His time is up, and there’s no way to get it back,” Nurmagomedov told UFC Russia. “Not Khabib, not Tony, nobody. We had our time, and it passed. He continues to fight. He needs money. You have to pay your bills in the U.S., and I’m sure that since he’s a Californian, I know all the Californian fighters – everything he earned, take half of that. I think he keeps fighting for money to pay bills, taxes. He has a family, I think he has two kids. I don’t blame him, but you can’t get back time. When your time goes away it doesn’t ask your name.”

Insomnia

Looks like England could be getting the trilogy!

Not the most surprising news in the world.@bokamotoESPN is reporting that the UFC have begun working on the trilogy bout between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman.



Date currently unconfirmed, but likely to be in England in March.#UFC285 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/FHIOPrOk7n — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) October 12, 2022

How is Charles Oliveira going to lose now at UFC 280?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. always knows the right things to say.

Floyd Mayweather explains why he takes care of the women in his life and makes sure their lifestyles are lavish‼️ pic.twitter.com/5lgJ75K446 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 12, 2022

Are Sean O’Malley’s workouts getting better than Tony Ferguson’s?

Suga Sean looking good, I’d be worried Yan fans pic.twitter.com/RmVPYU60oA — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) October 12, 2022

Anybody interested in this?

Hall vs Bell will go face to face for the first time, Thursday October 13. Live stream on Showtime Sports YouTube, hosted by Ariel Helwani. Tune in. https://t.co/w48jYC8zKI pic.twitter.com/xsylw6P1Dg — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) October 12, 2022

Is Nick Maximov doing too much talking at this point?

Nick Maximov had some stuff to get off his chest about "b*tch made" Khamzat Chimaev and Bo Nickal. #UFCVegas62 | Full video: https://t.co/BCpmV4Zmqw pic.twitter.com/9V8XjmiPS8 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 12, 2022

One of the best posters of the year?

This poster is pic.twitter.com/JL69udZoJu — MMA mania (@mmamania) October 12, 2022

Things almost got out of hand during the face-off show for Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner.

! @MikaelaMayer1 & @alyciambaum had to be separated during their Face-Off show



Watch the full video on our YouTube channel this evening pic.twitter.com/XNd8C6eEwK — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) October 12, 2022

Safe to say Cub Swanson isn’t losing this weekend at UFC Vegas 62.

Cub Swanson is doing something different for media day pic.twitter.com/eG8U5sTtXc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 12, 2022

Does T.J. Dillashaw take home bantamweight gold at UFC 280?

Or will an insanely-ripped Aljamain Sterling retain his title?

Pretty sure this is the best Joe Rogan tattoo of all time.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I don’t know if this is new or old, but it had to be shared.

Such a great compilation ahead of Deontay Wilder’s return to the boxing ring this weekend.

Wilder has dropped every opponent with his right hand #WilderHelenius pic.twitter.com/rNUOCigzN6 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 12, 2022

Random Land

As someone who has a seven-year old daughter and another baby girl on the way I think this is a must. Thoughts?

Dad had his daughter sign a “No Boyfriend” contract. Lasting until 2041 ✍️pic.twitter.com/Mhd56RxVws — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 11, 2022

Why does this exist? Do we really need semi-trucks that go this fast?

The new TESLA truck will go 0-60 MPH in 2 seconds and it will sell for between $150K-180K‼️ pic.twitter.com/NEPlxy36qy — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 12, 2022

