Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Beneil Dariush is currently ranked as the sixth best Lightweight in the world. He’s won seven in a row, defeating a former interim champion in Tony Ferguson and several other established veterans to prove himself among the best in the world. At 33 years of age, the Southpaw is in his prime, ready for a title shot.

So why isn’t he the back up at UFC 280 for the Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev title fight? After all, Dariush is scheduled to fight that very night against fellow top talent Mateusz Gamrot in a potential title eliminator. He’s literally right there to serve as back up, but that honor and opportunity will instead go to Featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski.

Dariush doesn’t understand.

‘Honestly, I’m confused,” Dariush told Sirius XM (via MMAJunkie). “I don’t know if he’s playing games or the UFC is playing games, because I was told I’m the fill in.

“That’s the whole point of having another lightweight fight on that card, just in case something goes wrong, so I don’t understand what’s going on here. I’m trying to get to the bottom of it, but ultimately I have one goal and that’s Gamrot. But I really thought I was the fill in, that’s what I was told.”

One way or another, Dariush can help make his case by stomping out “Gamer’s” win streak on Oct. 22.

Insomnia

Didn’t we do this already? Do we really need Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen 2 in 2023? Please make it stop.

On The Adam Carolla Show, Tito Ortiz announced that he's fighting Chael Sonnen in early February 2023 for Freedom Fight Night. pic.twitter.com/f1PkpXiD0C — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) October 11, 2022

Charles Oliveira’s resume is genuinely absurd when you really think about it.

charles oliveira:

most ufc finishes (19)

most ufc submissions (16)

most post fight bonuses (18)

most submission wins in lightweight and featherweight divisons.



32 years old. — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) October 11, 2022

Two points!

It’s pretty cool to see the legendary Rafael Cordeiro — who has coached everyone from Rafael dos Anjos to Mike Tyson — on the other side of the mitts.

Tyson Fury gets his nose hair removed … painfully.

What are the odds that Paulo Costa actually leaves UFC for the boxing ring?

Whaaaaaat Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler don’t actually hate each other? Noooo way!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Click through for an entire thread of Cub Swanson highlights! “Killer Cub” never earned a title shot, but few men were more consistently entertaining.

March 24, 2007



WEC 26



Tommy Lee via Submission (guillotine choke) Rd 1 pic.twitter.com/i7eeOexegh — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) October 10, 2022

Slow-mo nose squirt:

Highly accomplished amateur fighter and top European prospect Jon Vetle recently scored his first pro win.

Random Land

Be careful around random puddles … apparently.

Midnight Music: Hip-hop, 2017

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.