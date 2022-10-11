Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev added to UFC 282 in December

Jan Blachowicz will have to get through one more top contender before getting another title shot.
ESPN’S Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Tues., Oct. 11, 2022) that a pivotal Light Heavyweight clash between the No. 2-ranked Blachowicz and surging Russian dynamo, Magomed Ankalaev (No. 3), is set to go down at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The former champion, Blachowicz, has been vocally expressing his desire for another crack at the title after his May 2022 victory over Aleksandar Rakic (watch highlights). Verbally agreeing to a match up against the current titleholder, Jiri Prochazka, the Czech superman is seemingly in the middle of landing his rematch with Glover Teixeira on the same night in the main event.
Ankalaev, on the other hand, has been flawless since his UFC debut. Winning nine in a row, a 10th victory could very likely lead to the 30-year-old’s first crack at gold. Ankalaev last saw his hand raised at UFC 277 after putting away Anthony Smith with strikes in round two.
Thanks to the likely inclusion of the main event title bout, Blachowicz was surely more inclined to take a backseat, and potentially, also negotiate a backup role should something go wrong.
Check out the latest UFC 282 fight card as it currently stands below:
- 170lbs.: Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
- 185lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
- 145lbs.: Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez
- 145lbs.: T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva
- 185lbs.: Dricus du Plessis vs. Darren Till
- 265lbs.: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus
- 185lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley
- 125lbs.: Daniel da Silva vs. Vinicius Salvador
- 185lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett
- 135lbs.: Cameron Saaiman vs. Ronnie Lawrence
- 205lbs.: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Alexander Gustafsson
- 205lbs.: Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev
