UFC Orlando odds: Stephen Thompson opens as slight betting favorite over Kevin Holland

Former welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson will battle fellow wrestling hater Kevin Holland at the upcoming UFC Orlando mixed martial arts (MMA) event, set for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

And he’ll do it as the -150 (2/3) betting favorite.

That’s according to the UFC odds recently posted by BetOnline.ag, which peg Holland as the +130 (13/10) underdog. As with any betting line, you can expect these numbers to fluctuate — in both directions — as we inch closer to fight night.

I guess this recent announcement was just “emotions.”

Holland (23-8, 1 NC) teased retirement after a demoralizing loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 earlier this year in Las Vegas, but it appears the promotion was able to lure him back into action by pairing him off against Thompson.

Thompson (16-6-1) is coming off consecutive losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad and has not competed since last December. “Wonderboy” turns 40 in February but insists retirement is not an option at this stage of his career.

