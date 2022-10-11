Tyron Woodley has a warning for eager UFC fans betting on Anderson Silva to KO Jake Paul

YouTube personality and celebrity boxer Jake Paul may (or may not) have bitten off more than he can chew when he steps into the boxing ring against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 in Glendale.

But those fans betting the house on Silva may want to consider the scouting report from former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, who is 0-2 against “The Problem Child” and went face-first into the canvas during their Dec. 2021 rematch.

“I know a lot of people want to see Jake Paul get beat up and see him taught a lesson like a bully on a playground,” Woodley said on The Fighter vs. The Writer. “But he really is a kid, not very much responsibility, no financial limitations, energy, he makes everything a bucket list, a challenge. That’s why he likes to bet so much. If he loses, it’s not that big of a deal but he secretly wants to win real bad. He’s training his ass off. He’s got KO power and he’s learned to throw that particular punch that he’s got timing on.”

After laying waste to Woodley and improving to 5-0 with four knockouts, the 25 year-old Paul was scheduled to compete against boxers Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr.; however, those bouts fell apart and “The Problem Child” was forced to start over.

As for Silva, 47, he stepped away from MMA after posting three consecutive losses but promptly returned to the “sweet science” to register back-to-back wins over established boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and fellow UFC veteran Tito Ortiz back in 2021.

Paul vs. Silva ... who ya’ got?