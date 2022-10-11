Unimpressed Sean Strickland just evicted Bo Nickal from UFC — ‘Stay in Penn State’

Collegiate wrestling deity Bo Nickal captured two first-round victories — and two first-round finishes — on Dana White’s “Contender Series” to earn a UFC contract and is already booked to make his Octagon debut this December in Las Vegas.

Sean Strickland is not impressed.

As with some of the other top names in UFC (like these guys), No. 7-ranked “Tarzan” isn’t rolling out the red carpet. Especially when the middleweight division has the potential to be blown wide open at the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event in New York.

“Who the fuck is Bo Nickal? Bo Nickal? Who is that guy,” Strickland asked Thicc Boy. “Did he knock a guy out? Did he take him down? What did he do? Bro, I don’t know who the fuck Bo Nickal is. Penn State? I don’t know what fucking Penn State is either, man. The fuck is that? Don’t they like, molest kids at that fucking school, dude? Didn’t something bad happen there? I don’t know, you stay in Penn State.”

Strickland is referring to the Jerry Sandusky scandal that rocked Penn State University back in 2011, long before the now 26 year-old Nickal joined the Nittany Lions wrestling program. The four-time All American finished with a national title and 135-5 record.

He also holds two knockout wins between his amateur and pro career.

Strickland was equally unimpressed with some of his own performances over the last year, particularly the one that led to a knockout loss against Brazilian bruiser Alex Pereira. Falling to “Poatan” eliminated the Ronda Rousey hater from the 185-pound title chase.

“Tarzan” returns against Jared Cannonier on Dec. 17 in Las Vegas.