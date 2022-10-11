Latest UFC Vegas 65 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Lewis vs Spivac’ on Nov. 19

Event: UFC Vegas 65: “Lewis vs. Spivac”

Date: Sat., Nov. 19, 2022

Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Vegas 65 Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Vegas 65 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios

115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira

170 lbs.: Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov

135 lbs.: Kyler Phillips vs. Jack Shore

185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira

125 lbs.: Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

125 lbs.: Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz

135 lbs.: Fernie Garcia vs. Brady Hiestand

135 lbs.: Jose Johnson vs. Vince Morales

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 65 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For more upcoming UFC events click here.