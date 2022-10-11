Latest UFC Vegas 65 fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Lewis vs Spivac’ on Nov. 19

Event: UFC Vegas 65: “Lewis vs. Spivac”
Date: Sat., Nov. 19, 2022
Location: APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC Vegas 65 Main Event On ESPN+:
265 lbs.: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
UFC Vegas 65 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+:
135 lbs.: Kevin Natividad vs. Ricky Turcios
115 lbs.: Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Maria Oliveira
170 lbs.: Andre Fialho vs. Muslim Salikhov
135 lbs.: Kyler Phillips vs. Jack Shore
185 lbs.: Cody Brundage vs. Rodolfo Vieira
125 lbs.: Charles Johnson vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
125 lbs.: Jennifer Maia vs. Maryna Moroz
135 lbs.: Fernie Garcia vs. Brady Hiestand
135 lbs.: Jose Johnson vs. Vince Morales
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
