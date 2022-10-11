Alexander Gustafsson vs Ovince Saint Preux in the works for UFC 282 PPV in Las Vegas

Light heavyweight veterans Alexander Gustafsson and Ovince Saint Preux are expected to collide at the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

Gustafsson (18-8) has now lost four straight fights across two different weight classes and was finished in all four losses. The 35 year-old “Mauler” — who briefly flirted with retirement back in 2019 — has been persuaded to call it a career once and for all.

Things haven’t gone much better for Saint Preux.

“OSP” (26-16) has dropped three of his last five and suffered second-round knockouts in two of those three losses. The former Strikeforce attraction, now 39, has also competed at 265 pounds but will return to light heavyweight for his Gustafsson fight.

This could serve as a “loser leaves town” match.

UFC 282 will feature the welterweight showdown between former champion Robbie Lawler and veteran slugger Santiago Ponzinibbio. Elsewhere on the card, “Contender Series” phenom Bo Nickal makes his Octagon debut opposite Jamie Pickett.

Expect more UFC 282 fight card announcements in the coming days.