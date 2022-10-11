Tai Tuivasa vs Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando on Dec. 3

“Bam Bam” is back.

Heavyweight fan favorite Tai Tuivasa will make his Octagon return against once-beaten Russian bruiser Sergei Pavlovich in the upcoming UFC Orlando co-main event, booked for Sat., Dec. 3, 2022 inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

Tuivasa (14-4) saw his five-fight win streak go up in smoke at the hands of Ciryl Gane in the UFC Paris headliner last September in France. The performance left the power-punching Aussie sitting at No. 4 in the official heavyweight rankings.

One spot above his “Fight Night” foe.

Pavlovich (16-1) rebounded from a technical knockout loss to Alistair Overeem to capture four straight wins, including a first-round knockout over former title challenger Derrick Lewis at the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) back in July.

Someone is going to sleep in this titanic tilt.

UFC Orlando will be headlined by the welterweight clash between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. Elsewhere on the card, Rafael dos Anjos and Bryan Barberena hook ‘em up at 170 pounds while Derek Brunson and Jack Hermansson collide at middleweight.

Expect more UFC Orlando fight card announcements in the coming days.